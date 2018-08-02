Deceased chef Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown to return on CNN for 12th and final season

Los Angeles: Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's show Parts Unknown is set to return for its twelfth and final season this autumn.

The award-winning CNN original series was in production when the 61-year-old TV personality committed suicide in his hotel room while shooting in France in early June.

According to LA Times, the seven-episode season does not have a premiere date yet .

One episode had been shot before his death - a trip to Kenya with W Kamau Bell, host of CNN's United Shades of America - and will be the final episode with Bourdain as narrator.

The remaining episodes will include travels to Manhattan's Lower East Side, the Big Ben area of Texas, the US-Mexico border, the Asturias region of Spain and Indonesia.

These episodes will be completed by the directors who filmed them for Zero Point Zero, Bourdain's production company, and will feature Bourdain's audio that had been gathered while shooting on location.

"Each one will feel slightly different depending on what's gathered in the field. They will have the full presence of Tony (Bourdain) because you'll see him, you'll hear him, you'll watch him.

"That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes," Amy Entelis, the executive vice president of talent and content at CNN who launched Parts Unknown in 2013, said.

Entelis said the penultimate episode will see the cast and crew going behind the scenes to discuss the making of the series and that the finale will focus on "how Tony affected the world".

There are no plans to use show archives other than the final two episodes.

