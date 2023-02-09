With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gearing up for a release on February 17, its director Peyton Reed, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, spoke about wanting to make the film as global as possible. Since the films from Hollywood, especially these event juggernauts, have established a solid foothold in the Indian market, the question was about his expectations of the box-office in our territory.

He said, “Well, it’s hard. I generally don’t think that way about what my box-office expectations are, I’m thrilled that the movie is going global, day and day everywhere. We all have worked very hard and we want everyone possible to see the movie, I want to take the audiences all over the world. I want people to see the film on the biggest screen imaginable. We’ve shot in large IMAX format and shot in Dolby Atmos. That’s what’s more important for me.”

He added, “We wanted to make something everyone is able to see because movies are communal experience. A lot has been written about the theatrical experience going away. We watch TV all the time, we watch streaming, this and that; but to be able to go to a theatre, the lights going down and being surrounded by people, friends, family or strangers, that’s magic to me. That’s what this is all about.”

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

