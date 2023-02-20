The plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has not lived up to the expectations of the audiences. It lacks the magic of the Marvel movies. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is a follow-up to very likeable Ant-Man (2015) and its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). The new film failed to live up to the expectations of the other two.

In the first two parts of Ant-Man (2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp) director Peyton Reed showed the visual absurdity of a microscopic superhero, but a good explanation of Quantum mechanics was given. With no explanation and no solid plot, the movie gets confusing and you have to constantly keep looking at the watch, hoping when the film is going to end. Marvel was known for its character-driven projects. But Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not as engaging as the first one. The film takes place in quantum realm with an emphasis on VFX.

Though Ant- Man who is a superhero, he lacks the qualities of the other superheroes, he is realistic and equally confused like the viewers. It is just Paul Rudd’s character and definitely his performance which has kept the movie alive. Narrative was weak, but it is not necessary that you need to make sense all the time like the way Ant-Man says in the movie. Here too, there is not much change in Ant-Man’s character as he continues to play the confused superhero.

‘Ant-Man’ Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) believes that he is living a meaningless life and we too believe that the movie is senseless. Lang and family enter into Quantum Realm, the subatomic place where the rules of time and space don’t apply. Janet has lived 30 years in Quantum Realm and has a mysterious relation with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) which she discloses in the film. The family accepts the fact that she was once into a sexual relation with Kang the Conqueror as Janet clearly says that she had ‘needs’ meaning sexual needs. ‘Your mommy is full of secrets’, as Lord Krylar says.

The positives of the film, or I would rather say that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has some witty dialogues which teaches us life lessons. Scott Lang has a lost a lot of time with his daughter Cassie. He has a goal to spend time with his daughter. Now that he’s an Avenger and helped save the world, he’s ready to live his life. However, he, Cassie, Hope and her parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, get sucked into the Quantum Realm where they discover new worlds, people, and enemies. As Scott Lang says, “It’s a pretty good world. I’m glad we saved it.”

