Ant-Man and the Wasp: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly make a Ghost-busting to-do list in new teaser

Marvel Studios released a new Memorial Day teaser for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp with the duo getting ready to battle the new villain — Ghost.

The 30-second clip shows Paul Rudd‘s Ant-Man listing out how he believes the two superheroes must go about tracking down their latest foe, who has the ability to phase through matter.

“If you’re gonna do something right, you make a list,” he tells Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp in a typically lighthearted teaser. “Two, we’re gonna have to fight Ghost. Three, we’re gonna track down Ghost. That seems like it should be part of two — 2A. Oh, and we’ve gotta save the world! That’s major.”

The events of the movie will take place after Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, Ant-Man and the Wasp also stars Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Tip Harris, Judy Greer, David Dastmalchian, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Hannah John-Kamen, Randall Park, and Walton Goggins.

Ant-Man and the Wasp comes to theatres on 6 July.

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 12:34 PM