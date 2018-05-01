Avengers: Infinity War cast tease arrival of first Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer in new video by Marvel

After watching Avengers: Infinity War, one question crossed the minds of many Marvel fans: Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp?

The two Marvel superheroes were name-dropped in the movie, but were nowhere to be seen. We saw Thor, Doctor Strange, the whole Guardians of the Galaxy crew, Black Panther and other prominent residents of Wakanda, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow and a slew of major Marvel names.

In a new video posted by Marvel on YouTube, the cast of Infinity War are seen asking the same question: Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp?

The video starts off with Scarlett Johansson asking, "Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp?", followed by Benedict Cumberbatch saying, "Did you see them? I didn't see them". The video then brings forward Anthony Mackie, Pom Klementieff, and Letitia Wright. You see Chris Hemsworth, who portrays the mighty Thor, cheekily say, "I don't remember being asked to be in their movie, just saying".

Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Dave Bautista and Johansson all appear and give possible explanations about where Ant-Man and the Wasp could be. It is then revealed at the end of the video that the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp will be out on 1 May.

You can watch the video here.

