Ant-Man and The Wasp cast list reveals Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne must battle another Marvel Comics villain

With the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp just weeks way, the official cast list for the upcoming Marvel film was unveiled and there is one curious inclusion.

Fans were surprised to learn that The Ghost would be battling it out with Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne in the movie, considering the villain has primarily been associated with Iron Man.

However, the cast list shared by a Twitter user included the name of another villain — Elihas Starr aka the Egghead. Created in the 60’s, Egghead's uses his genius level intellect to steal, sabotage or copy Hank Pym’s technology. His inclusion in the film could either mean he's a secondary villain or make an appearance in the end to tease a potential sequel.

Egghead will be played by Michael Cerveris, who has appeared in TV series like Gotham, The Tick and The Good Wife.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and The Wasp is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne/The Wasp team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible.

It is slated to release in India on 13 July in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 17:31 PM