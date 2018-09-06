Anna and the Apocalypse trailer: Justin Bieber is a zombie in this Shaun of the Dead-La La Land mash-up

John McPhail's Anna and the Apocalypse claims to be a "Christman Zombie Musical", which in itself brings in a completely new genre that most viewers would not be accustomed to. Featured at the 2017 Fantastic Fest, the film is scheduled to release in limited theatres on 30 November and later on 7 December to wider sections of audiences.

If the trailer is the glimpse of the upcoming film, most viewers will be in for a surprise. The bizzare yet wacky narrative depicts the otherwise uneventful town of (ironically titled) Little Haven where a sudden zombie attack compels Anna and her group of friends to fight and sing in order to combat the unwanted agents and ultimately meet their families.

The trailer, self-admittedly a concoction of Shaun of the Dead and La La Land, is sure to horrify and amuse most viewers at the same point of time.

Starring Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Marli Siu, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux and Ben Wiggins, the absurd narrative has been penned by Alan McDonald and Ryan McHenry.

The plot of Anna and the Apocalypse is based on the 2010 BAFTA-winning short Zombie Musical.

On its 2017 release, the film garnered positive reviews across the board with the Rotten Tomatoes gaving the film a 94% approval rating based on 16 reviews, with an average rating of 8.2/10.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 12:22 PM