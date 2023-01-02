Anil Kapoor wishes 'speedy recovery' to Rennervations co-star Jeremy Renner
Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Monday said he is praying for the swift recovery of Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who met with an accident over the weekend.
A spokesperson for Renner on Sunday said the Hawkeye star is in a “critical but stable condition” after he injured himself while ploughing snow at his home in Reno, Nevada.
Kapoor, who has starred with Renner in the upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations, took to Instagram Stories to send his best wishes to the two-time Oscar nominee.
“Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner,” the 66-year-old wrote actor alongside a photo with the Marvel star.
Both Renner and Kapoor had previously starred in Tom Cruise’s 2011 movie Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, though they did not share the screen space with each other.
Renner suffered injuries on Sunday after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow. According to his spokesperson, the 51-year-old actor is receiving “excellent care”.
Renner was in India in May 2022 to shoot for Rennervations, a non-scripted series slated to be released this year. He will also be seen in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.
