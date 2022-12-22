Western style revenge thriller Thar impressed netizens for its storyline & a brilliant performance from the father son duo Anil Kapoor & Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.

Father-Son duo Anil Kapoor & Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gave a terrific performance in Western style revenge thriller Thar which was released earlier this year. To sum up the reviews, netizens enjoyed Anil Kapoor’s performance.

For his performance, Anil Kapoor won the Best Supporting Actor at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 recently. The actor looked handsome as always in his two piece suit. He also shared this news with his fans across the globe on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Penning his feelings in one word ‘Grateful’, Anil Kapoor shared a picture on the gram.

Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Anushula Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar & others showered congratulatory messages for the actor. The upcoming year looks promising with projects such as Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and in the Indian adaption of ‘The Night Manager‘. He also has Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in the pipeline.

The Anil Kapoor led Welcome did invite high levels of serotonin when it was released & kept us laughing for days non-stop. Even after a decade & a half the film has the same impact on all its viewers. The meme making community’s creative take on Majnu bhai have left us in splits on multiple occasions. Anil Kapoor shares why Majnu is his favorite character too.

Kapoor says, ’Majnu bhai’s character was indeed a fun one to portray. I didn’t feel like I was acting it came to me naturally and with Anees Bhai’s writing and direction and with Nana being the perfect Co-Star as Uday Bhai made it even more easier and lots of fun. I see so many recreations on social media of his dialogues & it’s amazing how he is still relatable even to the famous Gen Z. The character is one of the most iconic & will instantly lift your mood with his dialogues & swag. The on-set memories with Akshay, Nana, Paresh, Katrina will stay on. We used to laugh so much off camera after the final take. A wonderful film, character & experience. I am so grateful for this ever growing love for him.’

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.