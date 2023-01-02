Jeremy Renner 'critical but stable' after experiencing accident while ploughing snow
The accident took place on Sunday and the Hawkeye actor is receiving 'excellent care'
Marvel star Jeremy Renner is in a “critical but stable condition” after he injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada’s Reno over the weekend, his spokesperson said.
The accident took place on Sunday and the Hawkeye actor is receiving “excellent care”, reported entertainment website Deadline.
“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the spokesperson said.
According to the outlet, Renner, 51, had been airlifted earlier Sunday to the hospital.
The two-time Oscar nominee has a home in Reno, near Mt Rose – Ski Tahoe. Local reports stated that the region saw a winter storm on New Year’s Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada experiencing power blackouts.
Renner will next be seen in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.
