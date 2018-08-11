Anil Kapoor on rejecting Chandni: Was just not in a frame of mind to sit in wheelchair throughout the film

After Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's Mr India became a box-office, Yash Chopra offered him Chandni but he turned it down because he didn't want to sit in a wheelchair. The film was released 30 years ago and the 61-year-old actor recently let the cat of the bag in an interview with Mid-Day.

He mentioned he wasn't mentally prepared to sit in a wheelchair throughout the film since he suffered a major accident before it came to him — "I'd had an accident, and was bedridden, nursing my leg, for two-and-half months. It was a turning point in my life. I was running fast, but going nowhere. I just wanted films, one after other - doing films that I didn't care much for," he articulated.

Kapoor had worked on Mashaal and Vijay Yash Chopra but none of them could prove their mettle at the cinema halls. However, after watching Chandni he called up called up the producer and told him, "Picture hit hai!"

Reported by IANS, back in 2013, Anil Kapoor teased a sequel to Mr India — "How can there be a Mr India sequel without me? Of course, I will be in it and will start work on it very soon." However, following Sridevi's death, the future of Mr India's sequel wasn't clear. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar Kapur (who had directed the 1987 film) said, "I don’t know what is happening with that project or what Boney’s (Boney Kapoor) plans are. I was never going to direct the sequel. Now with Sridevi no more, the question doesn’t arise."

