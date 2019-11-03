Anil Kapoor, Govinda to reportedly reunite for sequel of 1997 hit Deewana Mastana; John Abraham may join the duo

Actors Govinda and Anil Kapoor are all set to reunite for a sequel of their 1997 hit Deewana Mastana. The actors made an announcement of the same during an episode of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. John Abraham, who is working with Anil in Pagalpanti, may also be a part of the sequel, reports India Today.

While talking about the film Anil announced, "Since Govinda and I have met after a long time, I would like to announce Deewana Mastana 2. This time we can have John Abraham too."

On meeting Anil after a long time, Govinda was quoted as saying, "Anil Kapoor is one of the most genuine people I have met and worked within my life. He is my senior and I always looked up to him but I was very scared to talk to him. But Anil was always so cordial that he never made me feel any different from him."

Anil and Govinda were last seen together in multi-starrer Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) directed by Nikkhil Advani.

Directed by David Dhawan, the original Deewana Mastana was written by Anees Bazmee, who is also the director of Anil and John's upcoming film Pagalpanti. However, an official confirmation on the sequel is awaited.

Meanwhile, the top five jodis who will be seen battling for the coveted trophy of Nach Baliye Season 9 are Prince-Yuvika, Anita-Rohit, Shantanu-Nityami, Aly-Natasa, and Vishal-Madhurima. The show will conclude on 3 November.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 16:18:14 IST