The drama, the class, the glamour! everything is back but it’s even bigger, better and bolder. Disney+ Hotstar announces the long awaited trailer of the most watched series of 2023, Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager: Part 2. The alliance has been formed between Shelly and Shaan leaving everyone surprised including the closest friends of Shelly but will this alliance be long enough or will Shaan deceit him. Get ready to find all the answers on June 30, 2023 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager” produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose. The series is wrapped in lavish drama, picturesque sights and features the eclectic talent including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Creator and Director, Sandeep Modi says “With The Night Manager Part 2, the stakes skyrocket, twists abound, and the story reaches new heights of intensity. With the fate of Shelly and Shaan hanging in the balance, expect gripping emotional journeys and answers to lingering questions. Collaborating with such fine actors like Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome. Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl has been an absolute pleasure. Their dedication and talent has breathed life into the complex and multi-dimensional characters that make The Night Manager so compelling. Moreover, collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar has been an incredible experience.”

Actor Anil Kapoor says, “Playing Shelly Rungta in The Night Manager has been an absolute delight. It’s fascinating to see how Shelly has become one of the classiest and most beloved villains. In this second part, get ready for new secrets to unravel and take you by surprise. While Shelly and Shaan may be uniting, one can never truly know what’s on Shelly’s mind. Sandeep Modi, the mastermind behind this character, has truly created a villain with a cunning and crafty mind. Working with him has been a truly enjoyable experience. I can’t wait for audiences to witness the captivating journey that lies ahead.”

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says, “The response to the first part of the series was nothing short of overwhelming. And there seems to be a huge amount of intrigue for season 2! My character Shaan begins a new chapter and the journey only gets more thrilling. The audience can be rest assured there are loads of unexpected twists and surprises in this second part. This creative collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar and Sandeep Modi has been an enriching experience. I hope the audience gives as much love to the second part as they did the first.”

