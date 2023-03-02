Exclusive interview of Aditya Roy Kapur on The Night Manager and working with Anil Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur has been basking in the glory of the success of Disney +hoststar’s The Night Manager ever since the show released. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, he spills the beans on the same and the kind of reactions that have been coming his way.

Aditya Roy Kapur believes that with the OTT boom and content changing, it’s a great time to be a craftsman in the entertainment industry. He refused to give away with any spoilers of The Night Manager 2 which will be out soon.

Edited excerpts from the interview

Your performance in The Night Manager was fantastic. How was the preparation like since it was a very complex character?

It was a complex and fun character to get into. Obviously I was playing a night manager in a hotel so there were new things that I had to learn. I spent some time with a night manager at a hotel, I kind of shadowed this lady who was kind enough to allow me to spend some time with her to help me understand this job. I had a bunch of questions about what goes behind this job since we don’t pay much heed to how our jobs affect us and our personalities. I enjoyed that process and that’s the fun part of being an actor, learning about the profession was one aspect of it. Of course then all the clues are in the script, that’s something bad happens with every role and every script. I take my time and I was lucky that I had enough time because this was one of those roles that required me to spend time to get to the bottom of it.

How did you get into the emotions of the character because he’s a night manager but towards the end, he changes?

I don’t want to give away any spoilers. We all are waiting for the new season. But fundamentally, there are certain things about us and our personalities that don’t change. Getting into the emotions of the characters has a lot to do with connecting with your co-actors and connecting with your situations. It may sound easy but you genuinely have to feel for your characters and the situations you are in. When something is written well, you don’t have to work too hard to create or formulate emotions, the story naturally leads you to a place where, if you’re reading it right, it happens automatically.

Cinema is changing with the advent of OTT. What do you have to say about being an actor at this time?

I think it’s a beautiful time to be an actor or even a storyteller. A few years ago, we didn’t have another medium at our disposal. So many filmmakers are getting the opportunity to tell stories in ways they might not have thought of before. The same thing goes for actors. OTT is giving all the creative people a chance to tell stories differently. The more the merrier for us.

When is the second season of The Night Manager coming out?

We have been told its going to be June.

How was the experience of working with Anil Kapoor?

I had already worked with Anil (sir) in Malang and that was a wonderful experience, that was one of things that drew me to this project as well. To get another opportunity to work with him is such an inspiration. The amount of love and attention he gives to every role is truly inspiring. All of us on the sets of The Night Manager gets charged by his energy.

With cinema changing, actors not being boxed into hero and heroine. What do you have to say about this change about characters with layers?

You know I love all kinds of cinema. I love watching heroes and villains, I love watching action films and grey characters where at one minute you love them and the next minute you hate them. I find that it goes back to the other question of yours about OTT, and that’s why it’s so great to be at this place as an actor because we are getting to do so many roles.

What next?

I have a film called Gumraah that’s coming out very soon, I play a double role, I have never done that before. Looking forward to that one.

