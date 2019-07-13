You are here:

Angrezi Medium: Director Homi Adajania wraps upcoming film with Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor

The wait to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen is getting shorter as director Homi Adajania announced the wrap of Angrezi Medium with a post for the actor and the film's team.

Homi shared a photo with the 52-year old actor who is seen resting on his director's shoulder. He also added how badly he wanted to make this film and how the journey turned out to be a roller coaster for him.

Homi's feelings got thumbs up from other Bollywood celebrities including actor Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekha, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who showered their love in the comments section.

Irrfan's upcoming release marks his comeback to the celluloid world, post a brief break he took while seeking treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London.

The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, went on floors in Udaipur on 5 April.

Kareena will play a cop in the film while Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia.

Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his Twitter handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner.

Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Irrfan was last seen in Karwaan alongside Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan. As his upcoming projects, he is a part of Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena and Kiara Advani.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 11:39:37 IST