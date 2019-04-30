Angrezi Medium: Director Homi Adajania turns still with Irrfan Khan from the sets into a hilarious meme

New Delhi: Homi Adajania, who is helming Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, is probably the most active user on Instagram and thanks to him, we are getting to know a lot more about the film and its cast.

The filmmaker has been actively sharing pictures from the film’s sets featuring Irrfan. Going by the latest post shared by the director, it’s safe to say that the two are having a great time shooting for the film.



The director has been successfully turning his daily on set conversations with Irrfan into hilarious memes which he keeps sharing on the photo-sharing application.

In the photo, Irrfan can be seen dressed in his character’s get up. He is dressed in a shirt with trousers, while Homi can be seen sporting a black tee with jeans.

In the still, Homi can be seen telling Irrfan that they are both finally on the same page. On the other hand, Irrfan seems to be lost in thoughts of the pages of the book that Homi was referring to. While the photo is hilarious in itself, the conversational caption adds just the right hint of laughter to it.

The team started shooting for the film last month in Udaipur. Since then, the director and the cast have been sharing pictures from their sets, thus, making everyone excited for the film.

Homi has earlier helmed films like Being Cyrus, Cocktail, Finding Fanny.

The film will mark Irrfan’s comeback on the big screen, post the brief break that he took, as he was seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London.

The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, went on floors in Udaipur on 5 April.

Kareena will play a cop in the film while Radhika will play Irrfan’s daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK.

Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his Twitter handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner.

Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and apart from Udaipur, will also be shot in London.

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. On 3 April, through Twitter, he thanked everyone for their affection and support.

Irrfan was last seen in Karwaan alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan. On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding. Apart from ‘Angrezi Medium’, she will also star in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

