Andrew Lincoln explains his decision to quit The Walking Dead: 'It was time for me to come home'

Actor Andrew Lincoln has explained his decision to quit The Walking Dead, saying it was time for him to "come home". The 44-year-old has been the face of the popular series ever since it premiered on AMC in 2010. However, Lincoln is all set to hang his boots after the forthcoming ninth season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said he wants to spend more time with his family, especially his children.

He said the show's Georgia-centric shooting locations make it difficult for him to see his family, which is based in England. "I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older," Lincoln said. "It was that simple. It was time for me to come home," he added.

Season nine of The Walking Dead is set to be the last one for Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes). Jon Bernthal, whose character was killed off earlier on in the show, will be returning as Shane. It is bound for an October premiere this year.

In the latest poster from the series, Rick Grimes looks more gathered and normal than he has been in a long time. His hair is trimmed and is well-groomed, and there's a lot more white in the beard. Around him are the members of his group — Daryl, Maggie, Michonne and Carol — standing against the backdrop of a burning United States Capitol building.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 17:31 PM