The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead unveil first look posters for upcoming seasons, hinting at major changes

AMC's The Walking Dead, the zombie-apocalypse drama that recently completed its eighth season, is returning with the ninth season and the makers of the show have debuted the first-look posters ahead of the show’s big Comic-Con panel in San Diego later this month.

Here's the first look poster of The Walking Dead:

In the latest poster from The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes looks more gathered and normal than he has been in a long time. His hair is trimmed and his well-groomed, and there's a lot more white in beard. Around him are the members of his group; Daryl, Maggie, Michonne, and Carol standing against the backdrop of a burning United States Capitol building.

***Spoilers ahead***

The last time we watched The Walking Dead, the people from Alexandria, Hilltop and Kingdom were able to defeat Negan’s forces and rid themselves of The Saviors. Morgan, unable to cope with his past actions, walked out thus bringing him into the realm of Fear the Walking Dead with Alicia, Nick, Madison, Victor, and Luciana.

Season 9 is set to be the last one for Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) on The Walking Dead. Jon Bernthal, whose character was killed off earlier on in the show, will be returning as Shane.

The new season is set to premiere in October this year.

Fear the Walking Dead also got a new poster for the second half of season four.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 12:24 PM