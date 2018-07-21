Watch: The Walking Dead releases season nine trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring familiar faces

AMC's zombie apocalypse show The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season on 7 October and during the San Diego Comic-Con, the makers of the show revealed the first full-length trailer of the upcoming season.

Over five minutes in length, The Walking Dead trailer is packed with questions, action sequences and a lot of walkers. It picks up where the eighth season left off with Negan being alive and living without his Saviors. The biggest conversation, however, is what happens after Rick Grimes leaves — something that has been confirmed at this point.

The trailer shows us familiar faces of Carol, Daryl, Maggie, Eugene, Michonne, Rosita, Tara, Jesus and Gabriel. Rick is concerned about the new way of life he has established of surviving. While the group fights the walkers and build a life for themselves, Rick has a conversation with Negan which throws light on the complexities of being a leader. Maggie and Glenn's child is shown in the trailer, and Judith, Rick's daughter, is shown as a toddler.

Also, Shane, played by John Bernthal, killed off in the season 2 finale, will return for an episode in season nine. While the chances of him being magically resurrected or returning as a walker are bleak, speculations suggest that the actor may return to shoot some flashback scenes.

You can watch the full trailer here.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lincoln, the actor who plays Rick Grimes, said the following at Comic-Con about his departure from the show:

"It's been such a part of my life. I've breathed it for ten years. I believe in the story so much, but this is a really terrific season for Rick’s story." - Andrew Lincoln #TWD #SDCC#ThankYouAndrewLincoln — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2018

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 15:30 PM