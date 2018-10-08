Andhadhun, Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer collects Rs 15 cr on opening weekend

Sriram Raghavan's new thriller Andhadhun topped the Indian box office in its opening weekend, pulling in an estimated Rs 15 crores in ticket sales, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Monday.

The movie, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, earned critical acclaim and performed well at the box office over the weekend, with takings of Rs 2.7 crores, Rs 5.10 crores and Rs 7.20 crores on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Andhadhun revolves around a visually challenged piano player, played by Ayushmann, who gets into a mysterious situation. It is about how a series of incidents get unfolded afterwards, bringing about significant changes in his life. The story has been written by Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar along with Raghavan.

2018 is turning out to be an eventful year... Content-based films - belonging to diverse genres - have found wholehearted acceptance from moviegoers... Audience feedback in times of social media spreads faster than fire and can make/break a film on Day 1 itself... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018

#AndhaDhun - like several content-based films released earlier this year - gathered momentum over the weekend... Sat was better than Fri, while Sun was better than Sat... Strong word of mouth has helped build up a healthy total... Will have to maintain the pace on weekdays... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018

#AndhaDhun Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.10 cr, Sun 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 15 cr. India biz.

Growth in biz...

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 88.89%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 41.18%

EXCELLENT TRENDING. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018

#SuiDhaaga saw a big decline on Day 8, but regained lost ground on Day 9 and Day 10... #AndhaDhun and #Venom have made a dent in its biz... [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 71.70 cr. India biz... 1100 screens in Week 2. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018

#SuiDhaaga biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 62.50 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 9.20 cr

Total: ₹ 71.70 cr

India biz.

Decline in Weekend 2 [vis-à-vis Weekend 1]: 74.86%

Note: Cinemas on strike in Madhya Pradesh in its Weekend 2. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018

The Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga earned Rs 9.20 crores in it second weekend, taking its total collection to Rs 71.70 crores.

Sui Dhaaga is based on Make in India campaign launched by the government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous industries.

Adarsh also declared the horror-comedy Stree officially as a "blockbuster" after the film earned Rs 1.11 crores in its sixth weekend. The film has raked in Rs 129.21 crores since its release last month.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 18:30 PM