Andhadhun, Sui Dhaaga box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer collects Rs 15 cr on opening weekend

FP Staff

Oct,08 2018 18:30:15 IST

Sriram Raghavan's new thriller Andhadhun topped the Indian box office in its opening weekend, pulling in an estimated Rs 15 crores in ticket sales, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Monday.

The movie, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, earned critical acclaim and performed well at the box office over the weekend, with takings of Rs 2.7 crores, Rs 5.10 crores and Rs 7.20 crores on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in a still from Andhadhun. Image via Twitter

Andhadhun revolves around a visually challenged piano player, played by Ayushmann, who gets into a mysterious situation. It is about how a series of incidents get unfolded afterwards, bringing about significant changes in his life. The story has been written by Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar along with Raghavan.

The Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga earned Rs 9.20 crores in it second weekend, taking its total collection to Rs 71.70 crores.

Sui Dhaaga is based on Make in India campaign launched by the government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous industries.

Adarsh also declared the horror-comedy Stree officially as a "blockbuster" after the film earned Rs 1.11 crores in its sixth weekend. The film has raked in Rs 129.21 crores since its release last month.

