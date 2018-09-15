AndhaDhun song Naina Da Kya Kasoor is filled with sweet confessions of helpless hearts falling in love

AndhaDhun seems to be hitting all the right notes with the film's tracks. 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor', a new addition to the list, encapsulates two young hearts falling madly in love with the other. Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte are seen exploring life with each other, hand in hand. Apte does not as much guide Khurrana as she is guided by him. Odd, as he plays a bling man in the film.

Amit Trivedi, yet again, weaves magic to present a foot-tapping number, almost diffusing the tension and intrigue that the trailer so carefully conjures. Khurrana has an ever-pleasing presence on screen while both Tabu and Apte beautifully compliment him.

'Naina Da Kya Kasoor' deals with the burst of inspiration that Khurrana's artiste receives once he begins falling for Apte's character. Khurrana even captioned the release of the song aptly on his official Twitter account.

The film was earlier titled as Shoot the Piano Player, but the maker did not want an English title. It was also reported that Khurrana had undergone rigorous training for his role. "Ayushmann is a musician himself but he trained rigorously and that worked in our favour as we didn’t have to hire a body double for the finger shots on the piano or even use any kind of VFX. In fact, he plays some fantastic pieces in the film which have been brilliantly composed by Amit," Sriram Raghavan, director of the film, had earlier said in a statement.

Watch the song here.

AndhaDhun is slated to release on 5 October.

