AndhaDhun: Raftaar's pulsating title track sets the tone of mystery for Ayushmann Khurrana's film

The AndhaDhun trailer has piqued the interest of a lot of viewers. The narrative, which seems to be full of intriguing mysteries, features Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu.

The makers released the title track of the song on 6 September. Composed by Raftaar, the track is a fast, pulsating number. With generous rap portions within the song, the choreography of 'AndhaDhun' (by Prathmesh Dabir) wins brownie points. The multiple mirrors set up in a dark room reflect innumerable images of Khurrana and Tabu, appropriately creating a confusing perception. Raftaar and Girish Nakod's contrite, almost sardonic, lyrics form the rich template for the song.

As the three characters share intrigued glances (Khurrana, of course behind his reflective shades), the title track successfully builds on to the mystery factor already created by the trailer.

AndhaDhun follows the story of a blind man (Khurrana) whose life takes a turn after a murder and he is charged as the prime suspect. The story unfolds as the characters try to unravel the odd goings-on around them.

AndhaDhun also stars Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan, Manav Vij, Chhaya Kadam, Zakir Hussain and Ashwini Kalsekar. Amit Trivedi has composed the soundtrack for the film.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun is set to hit theatres on 5 October.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 14:27 PM