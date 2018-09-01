You are here:

AndhaDhun: Nora Fatehi, Karan Tacker attempt social experiment' before trailer launch of Ayushmann Khurrana's film

FP Staff

Sep,01 2018 16:01:52 IST

In a bid to build the suspense for the trailer of Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun, that is slated to release on 1 September, the makers of the film shared a video of several actors trying to guess the objects while blindfolded.

Sana Saeed (left), Karan Tacker (centre), Noira Faheti (right) during What What do you see when you can’t see experiment. YouTube screengrab

Sana Saeed (left), Karan Tacker (centre), Noira Faheti (right) during 'What do you see when you can’t see' experiment. YouTube screengrab

A host of actors feature in the video, including Sana Khan, Sana Saeed, Nora Fatehi and Karan Tacker. They participate in a social experiment "What Can You See When You Can’t See" to promote the trailer, where they undertake the challenge to guess an object by using every other sense but that of sight. The exercise is geared towards understanding the importance of each sense, and how the absence of one can render humans fearful and helpless.

Sriram Raghavan is known for his genre-redefining films, from Johnny Gadar to Badlapur. His next, Andhadhun, which has already created a social media stir with its quirky posters, stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.

The poster, which released on 20 June, combines the most prominent themes of the film — music, crime, thrill and blindness. The film will see Khurrana play a visually impaired piano player, which explains the broken glasses on the poster.

Presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and produced by Matchbox Pictures production, AndhaDhun is slated to release on 5 October.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 16:01 PM

tags: #Andhadhun #Ayushmann Khurrana #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Karan Tacker #nora fatehi #Radhika Apte #Sana Saeed #Sriram Raghavan #Tabu

also see

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun release date pushed to 5 October, film will now clash with Loveratri

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun release date pushed to 5 October, film will now clash with Loveratri

Watch: Radhika Apte plays every character in Vikramaditya Motwane's new Netflix film, Omnipresent

Watch: Radhika Apte plays every character in Vikramaditya Motwane's new Netflix film, Omnipresent

Zomato takes a dig at Netflix's 'Omnipresent' Radhika Apte video, compares actress to paneer

Zomato takes a dig at Netflix's 'Omnipresent' Radhika Apte video, compares actress to paneer