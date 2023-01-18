The wedding bells have begun in the Ambani house as Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant is all set to tie the knot with fiance Radhika Merchant. The couple hosted their mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and beautiful pictures from the celebrations are now taking the internet by storm.

The bride-to-be decked up in a gorgeous Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla custom lehenga and danced to Alia Bhatt’s popular song Ghar More Pardesiya from her film Kalank at the function. The official page of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dropped a beautiful picture of Radhika dressed in their custom creation for her mehendi function and captioned it, “The Hues of Joy! Radhika Merchant is the picture of romantic bliss in this custom-made multi-colour Resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors at her mehendi ceremony.”

For the unversed, Radhika, the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare and Shalia Merchant, is a trained classical dancer and learned Bharatnatyam for almost 8 years under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts, a dance academy situated in Mumbai.

Interestingly, Radhika will be the second person in the Ambani clan to have learnt Bharatnatyam after Nita Ambani.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged at the Darbar of Lord Srinathji at Nathdwara, Rajasthan on 29 December 2022.

