Radhika Merchant: The NYU graduate who stole Anant Ambani's heart

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara on Thursday (29 December).

The traditional roka ceremony was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. “The young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union and participated in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple,” Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said in an official statement.

Notably, Srinathji is the deity of the Ambani family, as per News18.

Later in the evening, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand gala at his Mumbai residence Antilia to celebrate the engagement, which was attended by many biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji.

The newly-engaged couple arrived in Mumbai to a grandiose welcome with flower petals showered on them.

The date and details of the big fat wedding are yet to be announced. Now, the question on everyone’s minds is — who is Radhika Merchant? Let’s take a look at the bride-to-be and her relationship with Anant Ambani.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant, 24, is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is currently serving as a director on the board of the company.

The 24-year-old hails from Kutch in Gujarat but has been living in Mumbai where she studied at Cathedral and John Connon School, and also Ecole Mondiale World School.

She has a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University (NYU).

In 2017, Radhika joined the private luxury villas chain, Isprava, as a sales executive.

Like her soon-to-be mother-in-law Nita Ambani, Radhika is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

She made headlines earlier this year for her Arangetram ceremony. Nita and Mukesh Ambani organised the lavish event in June at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, which was attended by various Bollywood A-listers including Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Arangetram ceremony marks the completion of the formal training of a classical dancer and is also their debut on-stage performance.

The NYU graduate learnt classical dancing for eight years at the Mumbai-based dance academy Shree Nibha Arts under Guru Bhavana Thakar, as per Moneycontrol report.

ALSO READ: The significance of Rajasthan’s Shrinathji temple where Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant

All about Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani is the younger brother of twins Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. The 27-year-old, who did his schooling in Mumbai, went to US’ Brown University for higher education.

The 27-year-old has held many roles at Reliance Industries over the years, including serving as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail ventures. Anant was appointed as a director of Reliance New Energy Solar Energy last year.

He is presently in charge of RIL’s new energy unit that spans solar, battery and hydrogen investments.

Radhika and Anant’s relationship

Not much is in public about Radhika and Anant’s relationship but as per the statement by Reliance, the couple has known each other for some time now.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months,” the statement said.

Shrinathji Temple, where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on Thursday, holds special significance for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his familyhttps://t.co/GLKuATMcLy pic.twitter.com/kIgo2u1nKR — News18.com (@news18dotcom) December 29, 2022

The duo has also been spotted together at many events of the Ambanis. Radhika also marked her presence during Akash and Shloka’s son’s first birthday celebration, notes E Times.

Congratulating the couple on Thursday, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) director-corporate affairs Parimal Nathwani in a tweet said, “Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always.”

Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always. #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/BmgKDFsPYh — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 29, 2022

Celebration time for Ambanis

There was much for Ambanis to celebrate this year.

Earlier this month, Isha – who is married to Anand Piramal, the son of Piramal Group’s Ajay and Swati Piramal – brought home her twins.

The couple returned to India on 24 December with their month-old twins, daughter Aadiya and son Krishna to a grand welcome at their Mumbai residences, Karuna Sindhi and Antilla.

With inputs from agencies

Disclaimer: Firstpost is part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.