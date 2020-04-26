Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi debut AB Aani CD to stream on Amazon Prime Video on 1 May due to shutdown

Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi debut AB Aani CD saw a one-day run in theatres before cinema halls were closed on March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Producer Akshay Bardapurkar has now agreed to a an early digital release on 1 May on Amazon Prime Video, given the extension of the lockdown.

Bardapurkar said in a statement told, “In the current circumstances, public safety and health is of paramount importance. It therefore made absolute sense to digitally debut this beautiful movie with our streaming partner Amazon Prime Video. In association with Prime Video, we are thrilled to release the film to mark Maharashtra Day and Labor Day as an ode to our all frontline heroes in the battle against COVID. It is our humble tribute to an enormous effort which will be remembered for a long time.”

Amitabh will be seen alongside theatre personality Vikram Gokhale in the film, directed and penned by Milind Lele. Amitabh and Vikram have worked together in several films, including Khuda Gawah and Agneepath.

AB stands for Amitabh Bachchan and CD for Chandrakant Deshpande (which will be played by Gokhale). Bachchan will essay himself in the film, a superstar in his 70s. The narrative begins with Chandrakant Deshpande's family organising a 75th birthday bash for Deshpande and inviting the actor to join the celebration. The film deals with the journey of the leads who have known each other for more than six decades.

Bachchan had made a special appearance in Marathi film Akka in 1994. This will be his first full-length role in Marathi.

Meanwhile, Bachchan be next seen in Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule’s Hindi directorial debut, Jhund, and Shoojit Sircar’s family comedy, titled Gulabo Sitabo. He will also paly a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2020 12:50:32 IST