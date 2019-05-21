Amitabh Bachchan begins filming for Marathi debut AB Ani CD, a buddy comedy with Vikram Gokhale

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make his Marathi debut with Milind Lele’s AB Ani CD, reports Mumbai Mirror. Bachchan will share the screen space with veteran Vikram Gokhale, who plays his fellow protagonist in the buddy comedy. The film went on floors on Tuesday.

Confirming the news, producer Akshay Bardapurkar explained the title of the film. AB stands for Amitabh Bachchan and CD for Chandrakant Deshpande (which will be played by Gokhale). Bachchan will essay himself in the film, a superstar in his 70s. The narrative begins with Chandrakant Deshpande's family organising a 75th birthday bash for Deshpande. The film deals with the journey of the leads who have known each other for more than six decades.

The shooting will be a month-long start-to-finish schedule in Pune and will commence in the first week of June. The crew aims to wrap up the film by mid-July and release the feature in December, states the producer.

When asked if it was difficult to convince Bachchan to sign a Marathi feature, Akshay said Bachchan loved the script when he heard it two months ago but the actor's shooting schedule was jam-packed. "He loved it and on Vikram Gokhale’s request, immediately accepted the film as he has not ventured into this territory before. But we have to rush to get this done now because after July, he is not free for the next six months,” Akshay said.

The producer also said that they did not have any immediate plans of releasing the film in Hindi, but he may consider it at a later stage.

Bachchan had made a special appearance in Marathi film Akka in 1994. This will be his first full-length role in Marathi.

