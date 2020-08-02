Amitabh Bachchan test negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital; Abhishek still recovering

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative on his latest COVID-19 test, revealed his son Abhishek on Sunday, 2 August. He further added Amitabh has been discharged from the hospital.

Abhishek, who had also tested positive for the coronavirus, was admitted to Nanavati hospital along with his father on 11 July. He will continue his treatment in the hospital following testing positive again on Sunday. "I’ll beat this and come back healthier," the 44-year old actor tweeted.

Check out his tweet here

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽 I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who were also tested positive for Covid-19, were recently discharged from the hospital.

On Friday, 17 July, Amitabh took to Twitter to thank his fans and also said that he is receiving messages from his concerned fans on all of his social media platforms. Fans of the superstar have been organising special prayers in different parts of the country for his speedy recovery. In West Bengal's Asansol, fans of the actor organised a 'yagna', praying for his speedy recovery.

Last week, Amitabh thanked the frontline warriors fighting the pandemic and penned a blog on Instagram.

He wrote, "They relentlessly, selflessly dedicate their time and energy and care as warriors that battle against the COVID to bring relief and abandonment from the dreaded virus for their patients, also bring prayer to the Almighty forces with folded hands for relief."