Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19; Abhishek, Amitabh still in hospital recovering
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 12.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were tested negative for the coronavirus and were discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital today, July 27, as confirmed by Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter. He adds that he and his father Amitabh Bachchan are still recovering and will remain at the hospital.
Check out his tweet here
Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽
Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020
The mother-daughter duo was first tested positive on 12 July and had home quarantined for a while. However, they were later admitted to hospital after developing mild symptoms.
Amitabh and Abhishek had tested positive for COVID-19 on 11 July.
On Friday, 17 July, Amitabh took to Twitter to thank his fans and also said that he is receiving messages from his concerned fans on all of his social media platforms. Fans of the superstar have been organising special prayers in different parts of the country for his speedy recovery. In West Bengal's Asansol, fans of the actor organised a 'yagna', praying for his speedy recovery.
