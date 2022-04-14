'Let's kickstart the celebration with something special', wrote Amitabh Bachchan as he shared a new teaser from Ranbir and Alia's film Brahmastra

Wishes are in order for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they embark on their new life.

After Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, the couple received a sweet note from their Brahmastra co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing the first glimpse of the song, 'Kesariya', on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days.'

Check out the video here

The pre-wedding ceremony was held at Ranbir's home in Bandra. And their families, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt, were spotted arriving at the venue.

The couple is all set to tie the knot on 14 April.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Brahmastra also features Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 9 September.

