From the Haldi ceremony to the reception happening post Ranbir-Alia's wedding, you can find all the updates on the couple's new journey here.

Alia and Ranbir's long-awaited wedding has begun. Vastu, Ranbir's Pali Hill mansion, is hosting the wedding event. Guests at the wedding include Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Akash Ambani.

The pair held their pre-wedding ceremony on Wednesday. Vastu, Ranbir's Pali Hill home, held the mehendi and haldi ceremony. Several celebrities attended the rites, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Karan Johar, among others. Alia and Ranbir will marry on April 14, according to Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who confirmed the news to the press on Wednesday evening.

14th April, 4:15 pm: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly visit Siddhivinayak temple after their wedding ceremony, report sources.

According to various sources, it has been reported that Ranbir and Alia will head towards the Siddhivinayak temple as man and wife after tying the knot at Vastu this afternoon. Reports also suggest that the newly wed couple will pose for the paps at 7 pm.

14th April, 3:06 pm: Saif And Kareena look all royal as they head towards the wedding venue.

The Royal couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan star-struck the paparazzi as they stepped out in white and pastel pink outfits for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

14th April, 11:30 am: Neetu and Riddhima Sahni reach Vastu for Alia and Ranbir's Haldi Ceremony.