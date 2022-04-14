Ranbir - Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted arriving at venue
Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima were pictured arriving for Ranbir and Alia's wedding early Thursday.
Dressed in a light yellow salwar suit, Neetu Kapoor arrives with daughter Riddhima at the Ranbir-Alia wedding venue (Image from Instagram - @viralbhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan along with sister Karisma spotted leaving for the wedding
Armaan Jain
Pooja Bhatt arrives for the mehendi of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor wore a white lehenga shaded into pale pink and blue for the Mehendi ceremony