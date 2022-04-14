Photos

Ranbir - Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted arriving at venue

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima were pictured arriving for Ranbir and Alia's wedding early Thursday.

FP Staff April 14, 2022 13:40:11 IST
Dressed in a light yellow salwar suit, Neetu Kapoor arrives with daughter Riddhima at the Ranbir-Alia wedding venue (Image from Instagram - @viralbhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan along with sister Karisma spotted leaving for the wedding
Armaan Jain
Pooja Bhatt arrives for the mehendi of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor wore a white lehenga shaded into pale pink and blue for the Mehendi ceremony
