Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has opened to a staggering response at the box-office and the film is likely to collect in the range of Rs 60-70 crore at the box-office. Amid this, a user on Twitter pointed out how Amitabh Bachchan’s Shahenshah in 1988 collected an equally (or maybe more) hysteria at the ticket windows.

He wrote- “While #Jawaan is generating excitement, a few decades ago a film had unprecedented craze! 20000 people thronged to the first show! SIMULTANEOUS video had 5 day advance booking! 7am shows were added. Video parlours were screening the film! Shahenshah! #AmitabhBachchan #bollywood.”

And this is what Bachchan replied- “Those were the days .. and there were many more such days .. absolutely unprecedented .. !! humbled and filled with pride.”

Just as a student wrestles with anxiety before a final exam, Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan struggled to sleep as his much-awaited action-thriller Jawan hits cinemas today, 7 September. In the days leading to Jawan’s release, the Pathaan star has left no stones unturned with regard to the film’s promotion. By virtue of the star’s dedication and work, fans, on their part, are also not too far away from expressing love for their favourite superstar.

In the latest, SRK fan pages were filled with glimpses of early morning shows enjoyed through advance bookings. Not just this, the 57-year-old announced on X that he stayed ‘awake’ all this while, waiting to see events unfold.

As reported by Firstpost, Jawan madness turned theaters into stadiums, as a massive crowd turned up for the early morning show in Mumbai and various other places in India. A huge cutout was also placed outside the famous Gaiety-Galaxy theater in Mumbai, pointing out that Jawan’s magic had just begun.