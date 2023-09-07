Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan says he 'kept awake' to see people storm to the theatres for the 6 am shows

Just as a student wrestles with anxiety before a final exam, Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan struggled to sleep as his much-awaited action-thriller Jawan hits cinemas today, 7 September. In the days leading to Jawan’s release, the Pathaan star has left no stones unturned with regard to the film’s promotion. By virtue of the star’s dedication and work, fans, on their part, are also not too far away from expressing love for their favourite superstar.

In the latest, SRK fan pages were filled with glimpses of early morning shows enjoyed through advance bookings. Not just this, the 57-year-old announced on X that he stayed ‘awake’ all this while, waiting to see events unfold.

One such fan page wrote, “It’s 5:35AM in the morning and we have started celebrations for our historic 6AM and it’s MASS HYSTERIA as we welcome the KING to the big screen!”

To which, the superstar replied with, “Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks.”

Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks https://t.co/WYOKRfqspG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

The post has amassed over 10 lakh views and counting.

Check out some of the comments below:

“King! Your greatness will soar once again today” said a user.

Another added, “Good Morning Boss Shanti Se Rest Karo sare Show book hai Happy Jawan Day.”

An account said, “Today is the day of spreading love bcz #JawanFDFS.”

Based on the clips shared widely on the microblogging site, fans could be found participating in flash mobs while celebrating the release. In addition, some chanted “India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan” in unison.

As reported by Firstpost, Jawan madness turned theaters into stadiums, as a massive crowd turned up for the early morning show in Mumbai and various other places in India. A huge cutout was also placed outside the famous Gaiety-Galaxy theater in Mumbai, pointing out that Jawan’s magic had just begun.

Looking at the craze witnessed by the SRK starrer, veteran star Amitabh Bachchan recalled the day his 1988 film Shahenshah was released and how fans thronged theatres in large numbers in a similar manner. “Those were the days .. and there were many more such days .. absolutely unprecedented .. !! Humbled and filled with pride,” Big B captioned the post.

those were the days .. and there were many more such days .. absolutely unprecedented .. !! humbled and filled with pride https://t.co/3xTpkPWhD1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 6, 2023

As per industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Jawan has already earned Rs 35.6 crores at the box office in India, thanks to its unprecedented advance bookings. With the film releasing on about 10,000 screens, this makes it one of the widest releases ever for an Indian movie.

Meanwhile, actor Mahesh Babu also sent his best wishes to SRK for Jawan release. Based on the trailer released on 31 August, Jawan is likely to feature special cameos by south superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun.

A Red Chillies production, the film is helmed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It has released worldwide in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.