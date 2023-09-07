Jawan Box office morning occupancy report: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's pan-India biggie takes an earth-shattering start
Jawan is set to beat Pathaan to emerge as the biggest Bollywood opener of all time
After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan has hit the screens today and as expected, the pan-India masala actioner has taken an earth-shattering start with the occupancy of around 70 per cent across the nation, as per prominent trade expert Ramesh Bala.
Whether it’s multiplexes of the metro cities or single screens of mass centres, Jawan is getting great numbers from everywhere. So, analysing the current scenario, we can expect this mega film to emerge as the biggest opener of all time for a Bollywood film.
Talking about the first-day collection of Jawan, Bala said, “I think Tamil and Telugu should do well, like at least 7 crore plus gross each in of these states. So, it is going to be, say, north-market contributing 50 crores above for Hindi, then if you look at the four or five Southern states, you are looking at something like 25 plus here. So probably like 75 plus all over India.”
Of Justice & A Jawan.
Of Women & their Vengeance.
Of a Mother & A Son.
And of course, a lot of Fun!!!
Ready Ahhh!!!#JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/WwU95DJcK2
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2023
Talking about another film (Telugu) Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty featuring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the slice-of-life movie has taken a decent start of 30 per cent occupancy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, it is facing the heat of Jawan in these states.
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee (director of Theri, Mersal and Bigil), produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres today, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanjay Dutt, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra among others with a cameo from Deepika Padukone.
