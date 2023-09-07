After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan has hit the screens today and as expected, the pan-India masala actioner has taken an earth-shattering start with the occupancy of around 70 per cent across the nation, as per prominent trade expert Ramesh Bala.

Whether it’s multiplexes of the metro cities or single screens of mass centres, Jawan is getting great numbers from everywhere. So, analysing the current scenario, we can expect this mega film to emerge as the biggest opener of all time for a Bollywood film.

Talking about the first-day collection of Jawan, Bala said, “I think Tamil and Telugu should do well, like at least 7 crore plus gross each in of these states. So, it is going to be, say, north-market contributing 50 crores above for Hindi, then if you look at the four or five Southern states, you are looking at something like 25 plus here. So probably like 75 plus all over India.”

Talking about another film (Telugu) Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty featuring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the slice-of-life movie has taken a decent start of 30 per cent occupancy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, it is facing the heat of Jawan in these states.