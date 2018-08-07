Amitabh Bachchan likely to reunite with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek after 10 years for Gulab Jamun

After reports emerged of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reuniting with Abhishek Bachchan on-screen for Gulab Jamun, it is rumoured that Amitabh Bachchan is also joining Anurag Kashyap's latest venture. As per Mid-Day, a source revealed, "After initiating talks with Abhishek and Ash, the makers had given a narration to Big B last year, following which he had suggested a few tweaks to the script."

After Manmarziyan was completed in July, Kashyap approached Big B with the edited scripted. However, it's not confirmed yet whether he will play the role of a father to Aishwarya or Abhishek.

The Bachchan trio was last seen in the 2008 hit, Sarkar Raj.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen together in a Bollywood movie after eight years. They were last seen in Mani Ratnam's Raavan.

As reported by Mid-Day, the 1994 Miss World confirmed the two will be working on Sarvesh Mewara's Gulab Jamun. She also mentioned that they had received the script about a year and a half back but Abhishek Bachchan was more inclined towards taking a break.

"AB (Abhishek Bachchan) and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyaan," said the 44-year-old actress. Junior Bachan returned to films after a hiatus with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan which also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

