Shweta Bachchan's father-in-law Rajan Nanda passes away; Amitabh rushes back to India from Bulgaria

Chairman of Escorts Group and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law, Rajan Nanda passed away on 5 August. According to a report published by India TV, he was announced brain dead at a hospital in Gurgaon. He was married to Ritu Nanda, daughter of late superstar Raj Kapoor.

The same report mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan, who was filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria left for India to support his family. He also made an effort to thank his fans for offering their condolences on Twitter.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, took to Instagram to share the news. She is married to industrialist Bharat Sahni, who is related to the Nanda family.

Late Rajan Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda married Shweta Bachchan in 1997. The two have two children - daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, and son Agastya Nanda. Nikhil Nanda is the Managing Director of Escorts Limited, an engineering company that has its operations in agri-machinery, material handling equipment, and railway apparatus.

Escorts Limited was founded in 1948 by Har Prasad Nanda, his paternal grandfather and is headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 11:00 AM