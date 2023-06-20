Amidst Adipurush backlash, writer Manoj Muntashir gets police protection over threat to life

Ramayan’s Arun Govil bashes Prabhas’ Adipurush, calls it ‘Hollywood ki cartoon film’ Social media is flooded with negative comments against Adipurush. Veteran television and film actor Arun Govil, who garnered nationwide popularity for his portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic serial Ramayan, has expressed his disappointment with director Om Raut’s latest release Adipurush, which is also the adaptation of Ramayana. Netizens have been slamming Manoj for writing dialogues like ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya’ and ‘jalegi tere baap ki’.

The audience is highly disappointed in the makers for making a bad film. They have been slamming makers for poor VFX and dialogues. Post getting trolled on social media, the writer asked for protection claiming a threat to his life. According to PTI reports, he has been provided with security. A police official said, “We have received an application from Manoj Shukla and we are considering providing him with security following a threat to his life.” The cops are currently investigating the matter. Amid massive backlash, writer Manoj Muntashir, who claimed a threat to his life, has received protection from Mumbai Police.

Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar also expressed his displeasure with Adipurush and told Live Hindustan, “Om Raut has tried to make a Marvel film. Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) did take some creative liberties while making Ramayana but he understood Lord Ram. He read various scriptures and then made a few changes but never messed around with facts.”

Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is bankrolled by T-Series and Retrophiles, also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Vatsal Sheth, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Sonal Chauhan, Tejaswini Pandit, Bijay Anand and others in prominent roles.

On the other hand Manoj wrote on Twitter and mentioned that the makers of Adipurush have decided to revise and make changes in some of the dialogues that have hurt sentiments of the Indian audiences. He wrote, “It is possible that in a three-hour film, I have written something different from your imagination for three minutes, but I could not know why you were in such a hurry to write eternal traitor on my forehead. Have you not heard the Jai Shri Ram song, didn’t you hear Shivoham or Ram Siya Ram? These praises of sanatan in Adipurush are also written by me. I have also written Teri Mitti and Desh Mere. I have no complaint with you, you were, are and will be my own. If we stand against each other, sanatan will lose. We have made Adipurush for sanatan seva, which you are seeing in large numbers and I am sure you will see in future as well.”

(With added inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.