Veteran television and film actor Arun Govil, who garnered nationwide popularity for his portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic serial Ramayan, has expressed his disappointment with director Om Raut’s latest release Adipurush, which is also the adaptation of Ramayana.

The actor clarified that he has not watched the film but was bothered by clips of it, which are getting circulated on social media. The actor highlighted the importance of presenting the Ramayana characters accurately and said it was done in Adipurush calling the Prabhas starrer ‘Hollywood ki cartoon film‘ in an interview with ABP News.

Talking about the wrong depiction of Ravana, he added, “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes.”

Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar also expressed his displeasure with Adipurush and told Live Hindustan, “Om Raut has tried to make a Marvel film. Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) did take some creative liberties while making Ramayana but he understood Lord Ram. He read various scriptures and then made a few changes but never messed around with facts.”

Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is bankrolled by T-Series and Retrophiles, also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Vatsal Sheth, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Sonal Chauhan, Tejaswini Pandit, Bijay Anand and others in prominent roles.

