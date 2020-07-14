Amazon Prime Video announces Zakir Khan's three new stand-up specials, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2

In Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare created by the comedian, Zakir Khan played Ronny, who leads a double life

Amazon Prime Video has announced the second season of Zakir Khan's comedy series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. The comedian's exclusive collaboration with the streaming platform will also see three more stand up specials produced by Only Much Louder, said a press release.

“It is humbling to receive so much love from viewers across the world. My association with Amazon Prime Video has only grown stronger since the release of Haq Se Single, my first Stand-Up special on the service. I am really excited to further deepen our association and expand the reach of Indian comedy right around the globe and reach over 200 countries with my next few specials," said Khan in a statement.

Here is the announcement

In Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, the comedian-turned-actor played Ronny, who leads a double life. To the world he is the nephew of an MLA, who believes he is a youth leader, but at home he is an unemployed 26-year-old. The show also starred Alka Amin, Pritha Bakshi and Vinak Deshmukh.

Khan has previously released Amazon Funnies Haq Se Single (2017) and Kaksha Gyarvi (2018) He also featured as a judge on Amazon's Comicstaan Season 2.

Amazon Prime Video is yet to share the release dates of the projects.