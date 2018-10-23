You are here:

Alok Nath, Sajid Khan may be issued 'non cooperation' notice by Federation of Western Cine India Employees

FP Staff

Oct,23 2018 11:30:23 IST

Mumbai: Federation of Western Cine India Employees (FWCIE) on Monday, 22 October, said if Alok Nath and Sajid Khan, both accused of sexual harassment, do not respond to their notices, the organisation will move a “non cooperation” notice against them.

Alok Nath (left), Sajid Khan. Images via Facebook

Ashoke Pandit, president of Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) said they approached the FWICE, headed by BN Tiwari, after receiving an unsatisfactory response from Alok. “We approached our mother body FWICE as we were not satisfied with Alok’s answer and as Sajid Khan has not answered, the federation has issued a second notice. “If they don’t respond a non-cooperation (notice) will be issued against them,” Ashoke told Press Trust of India.

In a letter to Sajid, IFTDA had demanded an explanation from the director for his alleged offensive behaviour within seven days.

A notice was also sent to Alok by the organisation. The veteran actor replied to the notice via his lawyer who said Alok wasn’t “answerable” to the organisation. Nath was accused of rape by Tara writer-director Vinta Nanda in a Facebook post. Actor Sandhya Mridul has also accused Nath of misbehaviour.

Sajid has been accused of sexual harassment by actors Saloni Chopra and Rachel White and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.

Following the allegations, Sajid stepped down as the director of Housefull 4. He has been replaced by Farhad Samji.

