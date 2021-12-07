The trailer of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 has been released. The film features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil among others. Watch the trailer here.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has once again raised the bar of expectations after releasing the trailer of his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise. After a technical glitch and delay of almost four hours, the makers finally released the trailer, which showcased Allu in an intense, power-packed and rebellious look.

The 2 minutes and 28 seconds long trailer showcases a rebellion by Allu's character of Pushparaj, who is seen doing high octane action scenes. The film stars actress as a strong-minded woman, who Pushpa Raj's love interest.

Watch trailer here:



The film also brings Malayalam cinema's acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil in a menacing cop named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. His look has been revealed at the end of the trailer.

The film is set to release in cinemas on 17 December. Going by the visuals, Pushpa: The Rise promises an exciting action-thriller set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Pushpa, which will be released in two parts, marks the third collaboration of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun after films such as Arya and Arya 2. The project has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film will also mark Allu Arjun’s Bollywood debut as the project is being dubbed in Hindi as well. The first part of the film is gearing up for a massive release.

Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj in leading roles while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role.

