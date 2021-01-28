Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa to release on 13 August, reveals new poster
Pushpa revolves around the smuggling of red sandalwood and the lives of those who are intricately associated with the illegal trade
Allu Arjun has now announced the release date of his upcoming film Pushpa. Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun revealed that the film is releasing on 13 August.
Allu Arjun posted, "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13."
#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021
In the poster, Allu Arjun can be seen in an unkempt and intense look. The actor has sported a ragged and shabby outfit and can be seen surrounded by hordes of people. The actor is seen holding on to an axe in the poster.
According to a report by India Today, the film was supposed to release last year, but got postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus .
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna resumed the film's shoot after almost seven months of lockdown and major portions were shot at Maredumilli forest in Andhra Pradesh.
As per a report in The Times of India, the film, which has been helmed on a massive budget of over Rs 100 crore, will see the 37-year-old actor as a red sandalwood smuggler. The film, directed by Sukumar, revolved around the smuggling of red sandalwood and the lives of those who are intricately associated with the illegal trade. The report added that Vijay Sethupati, who was initially roped in as the antagonist walked out of the project citing date issues.
