Other announcements include Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's untitled film getting a release date next year in January, and Abhay Deol collaborating with nephew Karan Deol for a new film.

With pandemic restrictions easing around different parts of the country, films and TV shows have slowly begun to resume production. Here are the latest TV and movie announcements.

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa gets release date

The first part of Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movie Pushpa will hit the theatres countrywide on Christmas this year, the producers announced on Tuesday.

Titled Pushpa: The Rise, the multilingual action-thriller also features Rashmika Mandanna.

The makers had earlier announced that Pushpa: The Rise would have a theatrical release on 13 August with the second part bowing out in 2022.

However, the first part was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon series The Lord of the Rings to premiere in September next year

Amazon announced Monday that its big-budget The Lord of The Rings series, based on the fantasy saga by JRR Tolkien, will premiere worldwide in September 2022.

The streaming service hopes that the yet-to-be-titled series will rival the success of Game of Thrones. The first episode will be available on 2 September, 2022.

Amazon, which acquired the television rights to the cult classic in 2017 for an estimated $250 million, said in a statement that "filming of Season One completed today (Monday) in New Zealand."

Situated in Middle Earth and featuring some of the epic's most iconic characters, the series begins with new adventures "beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books," the statement said.

The first season's episodes will be released on a weekly basis, according to Amazon, which also posted the first images from the show on social media Monday.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, known for her role in the series Spartacus, and Robert Aramayo, who played a young Eddard Stark in Game of Thrones, which became a behemoth of the fantasy genre over the course of its eight seasons.

With the multi-season adaptation of Tolkien's literary work already turned into a successful movie franchise in the early 2000s, Amazon hopes to score points for its streaming platform Amazon Prime Video against competitors such as Netflix and Disney Plus.

The internet titan founded by Jeff Bezos bought the storied MGM studios at the end of May for $8.45 billion.

The purchase of the almost century-old Hollywood studio bolstered its streaming library, adding the James Bond and Rocky franchises to the platform.

Akshay Kumar wraps Mumbai schedule of Raksha Bandhan

I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62.

My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar , thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent. pic.twitter.com/h0ukXXyhGD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2021

And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mqqg9I4oR1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2021

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said he has finished filming the Mumbai schedule of director Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan, featuring Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead, is billed as a special tale that celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way".

The film also features actors Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar's sisters.

The Bollywood star had earlier said that the movie, penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, is dedicated to his elder sister Alka Hiranandani.

Abhay Deol to collaborate with Karan Deol for film

Actor Karan Deol on Monday said he is set to collaborate with his uncle, Dev.D star Abhay Deol on a film.

The 30-year-old actor, son of actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, made his big-screen debut with his father's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019.

Karan Deol posted a selfie with Abhay Deol — who he calls Dimpy Chacha (uncle) — from the shoot on Instagram.

"I'm excited for everyone to see what we've been shooting for," added Karan Deol in his post.

Check out the post here

Abhay Deol, 45, was last seen on the Disney+ Hotstar series 1962: The War in the Hills.

Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's untitled movie gets release date

Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan's next film together will release in January 2022, during the Sankranti weekend. The project, an official remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, marks Pawan Kalyan’s first collaboration with Rana Daggubati. Indian Express reports the movie is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

Here's the announcement

SNL writer Colin Jost, brother Casey to write Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film

Saturday Night Live scribe Colin Jost and his brother Casey will co-write a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie for Paramount Pictures.

According to Variety, the project is in early stages of development and its plot details have been kept under wraps.

The movie, which comes from Paramount and Nickelodeon, will be produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick and Galen Walker.

The Ninja Turtles, about four brother turtles who mutate into humanoid heroes known for their mastery in Ninjutsu, began as an indie comic first published in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

Colin Jost has been known as one of the key writers on Saturday Night Live since joining the show in 2005. He is also co-writing Worst Man for Universal, which he will also star in along with Pete Davidson.

Casey Jost is popular for producing prank show Impractical Jokers. He also featured in the show's film adaptation, Impractical Jokers: The Movie in 2020.

Valimai first song dropped

The first song from Ajith's upcoming film Valimai has been unveiled. Titled 'Naanga Vara Mari,' the number has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and written by Vignesh Shivan. Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney and Yogi Babu in important roles. Maney made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Basu's Ludo last year, while Qureshi was recently seen in Zack Synder's Army of the Dead.

Billed an action-thriller, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects. It stars Ajith in the role of a police officer.