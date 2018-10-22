Alisha Chinai on sexual harassment claims against Anu Malik: 'Every word said about him is true'

Singer Alisha Chinai, best known for singing 'Kajra Re' from Bunty Aur Babli, has extended support to the women who have accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment. Singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit had leveled allegations of sexual misconduct the composer which led him to step down as a judge on Indian Idol 10. Chinai, who co-judged a season of Indian Idol with Malik, said she believed every word spoken by the accusers to be true.

"Every word said and written about Anu Malik is true. I stand by all the women who have finally spoken up. May they find peace and closure in their lives," she told Deccan Chronicle. She added that Malik had been preying on girls his daughters' age for a long time. She alleged that most of the women were attacked in his own house, in the presence of his daughters and wife.

Chinai claimed that because top-notch producers and filmmakers like Sajid Nadiadwala, JP Dutta, Sajid Khan (who has also been named as a sex offender by several women), Gulzar and Rakeysh Mehra continued working with Malik, he felt emboldened to behave in the way he did with women.

Malik, in his response to allegations of sexual harassment, has denied being involved in any such incidents.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2018 13:04 PM