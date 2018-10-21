Anu Malik steps down as Indian Idol judge amid sexual harassment allegations; channel releases statement

Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, has stepped down as a judge on Sony TV's Indian Idol 10.

Contrary to media reports, which stated that the composer had been ousted from the reality show, Malik said in a statement to Indian Express that it was his decision to go on a break: "I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work on the show. The channel has been kind to agree for the same." He further add that the channel hadn't asked him to quit: "They have not asked me to step down. I have taken this stand."

Sony confirmed the news, according to CNN News18 TV report, and released a statement saying "Anu Malik is no longer a part of Indian Idol jury. The show will continue as per the schedule." The jury now comprises Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar.

Sona Mohapatra, had named Malik as a "sexual predator" in a statement given to Firstpost: "Kailash is a serial offender and has been for years, as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry." Shweta Pandit, who debuted in the Hindi film industry as a playback singer on Mohabbatein, said that Anu Malik told her he would give Pandit a song with Sunidhi and Shaan, if she gave him a kiss.

Malik has denied the allegations leveled against him.

