Alia Bhatt shares teaser of 'Prada', her debut music video with 'Lamberghini' hitmakers, The Doorbeen

Alia Bhatt will make her music video debut in 'Prada', a song by the musical duo The Doorbeen, who are behind the hit Punjabi song 'Lamberghini'. The actress shared a teaser from the song that releases on 13 August (Tuesday). The neon lit music video features the two singers and glimpses of Alia.

Here is the teaser for 'Prada'

She had also shared a colourful poster of the song recently.

Alia also launched a YouTube channel in June, which will provide a sneak peek into her life as a Bollywood actress. The actress had shared that she will also release videos of her fitness routine, along with her diet and how she alters them as per a film's requirement. She will also speak about topics that she is passionate about.

The actress is quite active across all social media platforms and has over 19 million followers on Twitter and 34.2 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Alia last appeared in Kalank, also starring Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. The film also received underwhelming reviews from critics and audiences alike.

She recently wrapped up the Ooty schedule for Sadak 2, which marks the directorial comeback of her father Mahesh Bhatt. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. Alia will make her Telugu film debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. She is also a part of Dharma Productions' grand historical drama, Takht, with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 11:21:23 IST