Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut's 'mediocre' comment: Would rather remember how much she praised Raazi

Actress Alia Bhatt who was at the receiving end of yet another controversial remark from her colleague Kangana Ranaut, has chose to maintain her calm regarding the issue.

After winning an online poll by Bollywood Life for the Best Actress of 2019, Kangana took a jibe at Alia's performance in Gully boy, calling it mediocre. Ranaut won with 37 percent votes for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, surpassing Tapsee Pannu (for Badla), Kriti Sanon (for Luka Chuppi) and Alia Bhatt. Bhatt bagged the second spot with 33 percent votes.

When asked to comment on the poll's results Ranaut had said that she was embarrassed with the comparisons, "Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised."

However, Bhatt seemed unfazed by the comments and maintained her composure. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, the Gully Boy actress said, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and her opinion too. If she feels a particular way, she must have a reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d like to just focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

Bhatt, who is busy with the ongoing promotions of her upcoming film Kalank, will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji 's fantasy drama Brahmastra.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 12:40:55 IST

