Aladdin box office collection: Will Smith, Naomi Scott's musical fantasy earns Rs 6.50 cr on Day 2

Aladdin was always supposed to be one of Disney's big players for 2019. The Guy Ritchie musical fantasy features Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as Aladdin and princess Jasmine. Will Smith comes on board as the genie. The film performed well on the second day, earning a total of Rs 6.50 crore on Saturday. This brings the total up to Rs 10.75 crore.

#Aladdin dominates, maintains a strong lead on Day 2... Faring much, much better than #Hindi releases, but it can do with higher numbers thanks to the merits and genre... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 10.75 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 12.80 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

With these numbers, Aladdin seems to be performing better than its Hindi counterparts at the box office.

According to Variety, Aladdin is expected to have a $100 million opening weekend in North America during the four day long Memorial Day weekend. The original 1992 animated film, which included Robin Williams and Linda Larkin in the voice cast had grossed over $500 million worldwide. It had also received Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for 'A Whole New World'.

Speaking about his role in the film, Will Smith told Forbes. “Disney magic is real. There's something that Walt Disney did in the design of these stories (at the) core of these stories is something that (taps) the inner child within. It forces you to come alive and smile and appreciate the moments.”

Updated Date: May 26, 2019 16:12:20 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.