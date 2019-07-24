You are here:

AA19: Tabu joins cast of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde-starrer, directed by Trivikram Srinivas

Actor Tabu has joined the cast of filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas' Telugu language film AA19, the makers announced on 24 July (Wednesday).

The 47-year-old actor, who most recently appeared in De De Pyaar De and Bharat, will share the screen space with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj.

The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of Geetha Arts, which is producing the film in collaboration with Haarika & Hassine Creations. The production house posted a video from the film's set, showing the actress going through the script.

The announcement made by Geetha Arts via Twitter:

The cast also includes Navdeep, Sushanth, Jayaram, Sathyaraj and Sunil.

Tabu last appeared in a Telugu feature more than 10 years ago in 2008. Her performance in the K Raghavendra Rao directorial Pandurangadu won the actress a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress – Telugu.

She had previously said that she plays an "interesting character" in the film. Tabu had also mentioned that since she had already worked with producer Allu Arvind, the experience of shooting Allu Arjun's upcoming film would be easy for her.

AA19 is expected to release early next year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 16:01:34 IST